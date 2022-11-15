Former Judas Priest Guitarist KK Downing Says New KK's Priest Album In Mixing Stage
In a recent interview with Danny Stoakes, former Judas Priest guitarist KK Downing gave an update on the status of the second KK's Priest album. Speaking to Stoakes, Downing said:
"It's imminent, for sure. Everything's gonna be sticky-taped and glued together, and we'll fire it out very soon. It's more than well on the way; we're in the mixing process. It's great. I can't wait. It's so frustrating. You just want it out now. But it will happen. So I'm looking forward to that."
KK's Priest released their debut album, "Sermons Of The Sinner" in October of last year. The lineup not only features Downing, but fellow Priest alumni Tim "Ripper" Owens (vocals,) Voodoo Six bassist Tony Newton, Nihilist drummer Sean Elg and guitarist AJ Mills of Hostile.
