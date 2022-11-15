Jungle Rot Confirmed For 70000 Tons Of Metal 2023

Kenosha, Wisconsin's own death metal veterans Jungle Rot has been announced as the latest name for next year's edition of the 70000 Tons Of Metal cruise. The ship will launch from Miami on January 30th and head to Bimini, Bahamas before returning to Florida on February 3rd.

The lineup is now as follows:

Evergrey

Fallujah

Insomnium

Kamelot

Korpiklaani

Kreator

Mänegarm

Nightmare

Nightwish

Novembre

Obscura

Oceans Of Slumber

Rotting Christ

Sirenia

Uli Jon Roth

Warbringer