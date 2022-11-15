Unchristian Christian Premiere New Single & Music Video "Mausoleum " From Upcoming New Album "Sulphurfeast"

Old-school death metal unit Unchristian Christian - led by Swedish death metal veteran Christian Ludvigsson - premiere a new single and music video “Mausoleum ”, taken from their upcoming new album "Sulphurfeast", which will be out in stores December 9, 2022.

Check out now "Mausoleum " streaming via YouTube for you now below.