"some music was meant to stay underground..."

70000 Tons of Metal - The World's Biggest Heavy Metal Cruise

Critical Extravasation Premiere New Single "Redeeming Flames" From Upcoming New Album "Order of Decadence"

posted Nov 15, 2022 at 2:31 AM by LugalKiEn.  (0 Comments)

Moscow,Russia-based death-thrash metal trio Critical Extravasation premiere a new single titled “Redeeming Flames”, taken from their upcoming debut full-length album "Order of Decadence", which will be out in stores November 18, 2022.

Check out now "Redeeming Flames" streaming via Spotify for you now below.

Comment the band:

"Considering the times we are in, it is important to mention this album is all about Critical Extravasation’s extreme distaste for the current regime in Russia. We are Anti-War and are even assisting by volunteering at a Ukrainian refugee camp in Latvia."

What's Next?

Please share this article if you found it interesting.

0 Comments on "Critical Extravasation Premiere New Single"

Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)

Before you comment, please note:

Get your own Avatar

Get an avatar, dude!

1. Sign up for an account here.
2. Register on Gravatar.com with the same email & upload an avatar.
3. Wait 24-48 hours for your avatar to appear on Metalunderground.com.

  • These comments are moderated.
  • Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
    • Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
    • This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
    • Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
  • HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.
Post Your Comment

 

 