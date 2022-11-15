Critical Extravasation Premiere New Single "Redeeming Flames" From Upcoming New Album "Order of Decadence"
Moscow,Russia-based death-thrash metal trio Critical Extravasation premiere a new single titled “Redeeming Flames”, taken from their upcoming debut full-length album "Order of Decadence", which will be out in stores November 18, 2022.
Check out now "Redeeming Flames" streaming via Spotify for you now below.
Comment the band:
"Considering the times we are in, it is important to mention this album is all about Critical Extravasation’s extreme distaste for the current regime in Russia. We are Anti-War and are even assisting by volunteering at a Ukrainian refugee camp in Latvia."
