Kill The Imposter New Single & Music Video “Enemy”

Orlando, Florida-based deathcore quartet Kill The Imposter premiere a new official music video for their single “Enemy” streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below. It is the second advance track thus far taken from the outfit’s new studio full-length “The Pain Never Dies“. Suburban Noize will release it on February 17th, 2023.





Frontman Johnny Nobody commented of the track:

“Establishing the feeling of hurt, betrayal and hate, we put a real old school hardcore tough guy feel to it. As the song list goes that feeling and thoughts of what this person’s actions brought starts you thinking about something out of a horror movie.”