Disillusion Debuts New Music Video "Driftwood"

Disillusion has entered the official German album charts on #35 with their new full-length "Ayam" in a very strong release week. Prophecy Productions congratulate the avant-garde metal pioneers for their remarkable achievement.

On further news, Disillusion are now releasing the beautifully melancholic video clip 'Driftwood'. The track is taken from the new album "Ayam", which has scored several album/band of the month titles for example in Metal Hammer (DE) 7/7, MetalObs (FR), Metal.de (DE) as well as a #2 in the Soundcheck of Rock Hard (DE) 9,5/10, and a 10/10 in Ave Noctum (UK) among many other top reviews. You can check it out below.