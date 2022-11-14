Cannibal Corpse Announces European Tour Dates With Dark Funeral, Ingested And Stormruler
Band Photo: Cannibal Corpse (?)
Death metal legends Cannibal Corpse have announced a massive European headline tour kicks off in Hengelo, Netherlands on March 10, 2023 before steamrolling 15 countries including 5 UK dates and ending at Nottingham Rock City, UK on April 23, 2023
Catch them here with support from Dark Funeral, Ingested and Stormruler.
The tour dates are as follows:
10.03.2023 (NL) HENGELO Metropool
11.03.2023 (DE) SPEYER Halle 101
12.03.2023 (CH) LAUSANNE Metropol
14.03.2023 (FR) TOULOUSE Le Bikini
15.03.2023 (ES) PAMPLONA Sala Totem
16.03.2023 (ES) MADRID La Paqui
17.03.2023 (ES) BARCELONA Razzmatazz 2
18.03.2023 (FR) LYON Ninkasi Gerland / Kao
19.03.2023 (DE) STUTTGART Im Wizemann
21.03.2023 (FR) RENNES Antipode
22.03.2023 (FR) PARIS Elysee Montmartre
23.03.2023 (DE) COLOGNE Essigfabrik
24.03.2023 (CH) ZURICH Komplex 457
25.03.2023 (CZ) PRAGUE Palak Akropolis
26.03.2023 (HU) BUDAPEST Barba Negra
28.03.2023 (DE) MUNICH Backstage Werk
29.03.2023 (AT) VIENNA Arena
30.03.2023 (PL) CRACOW Hyde Park
31.03.2023 (DE) LEIPZIG Hellraiser
01.04.2023 (DE) COESFELD Fabrik
02.04.2023 (DE) BERLIN Huxley's Neue Welt
04.04.2023 (DK) COPENHAGEN Amager Bio
05.04.2023 (SE) STOCKHOLM Klubben
06.04.2023 (NO) OSLO Inferno Festival Norway
07.04.2023 (SE) GOTHENBURG Pustervik
08.04.2023 (DK) AARHUS Train
09.04.2023 (DE) HAMBURG Gruenspan
11.04.2023 (DE) HANNOVER Capitol
12.04.2023 (NL) LEIDEN Gebr. de Nobel
13.04.2023 (BE) ANTWERP Trix
14.04.2023 (FR) STRASBOURG La Laiterie
15.04.2023 (DE) GEISELWIND Music Hall
16.04.2023 (FR) LILLE Le Splendid
18.04.2023 (GB) BRISTOL O2 Academy
19.04.2023 (GB) GLASGOW Barrowlands
21.04.2023 (GB) MANCHESTER Academy
22.04.2023 (GB) LONDON O2 Forum Kentish Town
23.04.2023 (GB) NOTTINGHAM Rock City
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Lethal Outcome Premiere New Single "Self Torture"
- Next Article:
Disillusion Debuts "Driftwood" Video
0 Comments on "Cannibal Corpse Announces European Tour Dates"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.