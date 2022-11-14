Cannibal Corpse Announces European Tour Dates With Dark Funeral, Ingested And Stormruler

Band Photo: Cannibal Corpse (?)

Death metal legends Cannibal Corpse have announced a massive European headline tour kicks off in Hengelo, Netherlands on March 10, 2023 before steamrolling 15 countries including 5 UK dates and ending at Nottingham Rock City, UK on April 23, 2023

Catch them here with support from Dark Funeral, Ingested and Stormruler.

The tour dates are as follows:

10.03.2023 (NL) HENGELO Metropool

11.03.2023 (DE) SPEYER Halle 101

12.03.2023 (CH) LAUSANNE Metropol

14.03.2023 (FR) TOULOUSE Le Bikini

15.03.2023 (ES) PAMPLONA Sala Totem

16.03.2023 (ES) MADRID La Paqui

17.03.2023 (ES) BARCELONA Razzmatazz 2

18.03.2023 (FR) LYON Ninkasi Gerland / Kao

19.03.2023 (DE) STUTTGART Im Wizemann

21.03.2023 (FR) RENNES Antipode

22.03.2023 (FR) PARIS Elysee Montmartre

23.03.2023 (DE) COLOGNE Essigfabrik

24.03.2023 (CH) ZURICH Komplex 457

25.03.2023 (CZ) PRAGUE Palak Akropolis

26.03.2023 (HU) BUDAPEST Barba Negra

28.03.2023 (DE) MUNICH Backstage Werk

29.03.2023 (AT) VIENNA Arena

30.03.2023 (PL) CRACOW Hyde Park

31.03.2023 (DE) LEIPZIG Hellraiser

01.04.2023 (DE) COESFELD Fabrik

02.04.2023 (DE) BERLIN Huxley's Neue Welt

04.04.2023 (DK) COPENHAGEN Amager Bio

05.04.2023 (SE) STOCKHOLM Klubben

06.04.2023 (NO) OSLO Inferno Festival Norway

07.04.2023 (SE) GOTHENBURG Pustervik

08.04.2023 (DK) AARHUS Train

09.04.2023 (DE) HAMBURG Gruenspan

11.04.2023 (DE) HANNOVER Capitol

12.04.2023 (NL) LEIDEN Gebr. de Nobel

13.04.2023 (BE) ANTWERP Trix

14.04.2023 (FR) STRASBOURG La Laiterie

15.04.2023 (DE) GEISELWIND Music Hall

16.04.2023 (FR) LILLE Le Splendid

18.04.2023 (GB) BRISTOL O2 Academy

19.04.2023 (GB) GLASGOW Barrowlands

21.04.2023 (GB) MANCHESTER Academy

22.04.2023 (GB) LONDON O2 Forum Kentish Town

23.04.2023 (GB) NOTTINGHAM Rock City