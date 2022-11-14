"some music was meant to stay underground..."

Lethal Outcome (Летальный Исход) Premiere New Single "Self Torture" From Upcoming New Album "Excessive Mortality"

posted Nov 14, 2022 at 3:09 AM by LugalKiEn.  (0 Comments)

Russian old school thrash/death metal band Lethal Outcome (Летальный Исход) have teamed up with Metalundergound.com to exclusively premiere a new song named “Self Torture” (Самоистязание), taken from their upcoming new album "Excessive Mortality". Satanath and Metal Race will release the new studio full-length on digipack CD with an 8-age booklet on November 30th, 2022.

Check out now "Self Torture" streaming via YouTube for you now below.

