Bodyfarm Premiere New Single "Torment" From Upcoming New Album "Ultimate Abomination"

Dutch death metal quartet Bodyfarm return with a new single after four years of silence. The new track is named "Torment" and taken from their upcoming new album "Ultimate Abomination", due out February 24th, 2023.



Comments guitarist Bram Hilhorst:

"We listen to different kinds of music in our genre, and this is also recognizable in the new songs. The diversity of tempos and atmosphere is quite big. Old-school death 'n' roll to blackened death riffing, it's all there, and we think the combination of it makes a unique sound."