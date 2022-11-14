Bodyfarm Premiere New Single "Torment" From Upcoming New Album "Ultimate Abomination"
Dutch death metal quartet Bodyfarm return with a new single after four years of silence. The new track is named "Torment" and taken from their upcoming new album "Ultimate Abomination", due out February 24th, 2023.
Comments guitarist Bram Hilhorst:
"We listen to different kinds of music in our genre, and this is also recognizable in the new songs. The diversity of tempos and atmosphere is quite big. Old-school death 'n' roll to blackened death riffing, it's all there, and we think the combination of it makes a unique sound."
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
T.O.M.B. Premiere New Single "Hatred To All"
- Next Article:
Enmity Premiere New Single & Lyric Video
0 Comments on "Bodyfarm Premiere New Single 'Torment'"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.