T.O.M.B. Premiere New Single "Hatred To All" From Upcoming New Album "Terror Winds"
Pennsylvania-based black metal band T.O.M.B. premiere a new single by the name of “Hatred To All”, taken from their upcoming new album "Terror Winds". It is set for release on December 2nd by Dark Essence Records.
Check out now "Hatred To All" streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below.
