Orphique Premiere New Song "Chromatique" From Upcoming New Album "Cons?é?cration cadav?é?rique"
Montreal, Québec-based black metal unit Orphique premiere a new song named “Chromatique”, taken from their upcoming new album "Cons?é?cration cadav?é?rique". Sepulchral Productions will release the effort on November 24th, 2022.
Check out now "Chromatique" streaming via YouTube for you now below.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Moeror Premiere New Song & Music Video
- Next Article:
T.O.M.B. Premiere New Single "Hatred To All"
0 Comments on "Orphique Premiere New Song 'Chromatique'"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.