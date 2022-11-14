Orphique Premiere New Song "Chromatique" From Upcoming New Album "Cons?é?cration cadav?é?rique"

Montreal, Québec-based black metal unit Orphique premiere a new song named “Chromatique”, taken from their upcoming new album "Cons?é?cration cadav?é?rique". Sepulchral Productions will release the effort on November 24th, 2022.

Check out now "Chromatique" streaming via YouTube for you now below.



