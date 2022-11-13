Eternal Bloom Premiere New Single & Music Video "Malevolence" From Upcoming New Album "Ov Misery"

Fresno, California-based deathcore band Eternal Bloom premiere a new single and music video named “Malevolence”, taken from their upcoming new album "Ov Misery", due out in early 2023.

Check out now "Malevolence" streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below.