Aenaon Premiere New Music Video For "Trauma Cultura" From New Album "Mnemosyne"
Greek avant-garde black metal outfit Aenaon (Varathron, Katavasia etc.) premiere a new music video for “Trauma Cultura”, taken from their new album "Mnemosyne" out now on Agonia Records.
Check out now "Trauma Cultura" streaming via YouTube for you now below.
