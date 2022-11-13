Aenaon Premiere New Music Video For "Trauma Cultura" From New Album "Mnemosyne"

Greek avant-garde black metal outfit Aenaon (Varathron, Katavasia etc.) premiere a new music video for “Trauma Cultura”, taken from their new album "Mnemosyne" out now on Agonia Records.

Check out now "Trauma Cultura" streaming via YouTube for you now below.