Evergrey Confirmed For 70000 Tons Of Metal 2023

Band Photo: Nightwish (?)

Swedish progressive power metal veterans Evergrey has been announced as the latest addition to the 2023 edition of 70000 Tons Of Metal. The floating festival will depart Miami on January 30th and will return to Florida on February 3rd.

The lineup is now as follows:

Evergrey

Fallujah

Insomnium

Kamelot

Korpiklaani

Kreator

Mänegarm

Nightmare

Nightwish

Novembre

Obscura

Oceans Of Slumber

Rotting Christ

Uli Jon Roth

Warbringer