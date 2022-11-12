Avocyn Premiere New Track "Endbringer" From Upcoming New Album "Daemonia Obscura"

Eugene, Oregon-based blackened symphonic deathcore unit Avocyn premiere a new song by the name of “Endbringer”. The single is taken from their upcoming new album "Daemonia Obscura", which will be out in stores next year.

Check out now "Endbringer" streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below.



