Beneath An Obsidian Sky Premiere New Single "Noctem" From Upcoming New EP
French blackened deathcore outfit Beneath An Obsidian Sky premiere a new song entitled “Noctem”, taken from their upcoming new EP of the same name. The effort will be out in stores November 25, 2022.
Check out now "Noctem" streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below.
