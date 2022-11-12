Godsmack Premiere New Single "You And I" From Upcoming New Album "“Lighting Up The Sky"
Godsmack premiere their new advance track “You And I” streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you below. It’s the second single to arrive from their upcoming eighth studio full-length “Lighting Up The Sky”, which will be out on February 24th via BMG.
Explains vocalist/guitarist Sully Erna:
“I like when a record takes you on a journey from front to back. I realized there’s a whole story here about one man’s journey, the ups, and downs. I believe it’s a story everyone will connect to, on a human level, because we’ve all gone through things in life.”
“Lighting Up The Sky” track-list:
01 – “You And I”
02 – “Red White & Blue”
03 – “Surrender”
04 – “What About Me”
05 – “Truth”
06 – “Hell’s Not Dead”
07 – “Soul On Fire”
08 – “Let’s Go”
09 – “Best Of Times”
10 – “Growing Old”
11 – “Lighting Up The Sky”
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
200 Stab Wounds Sign w/ Metal Blade Records
- Next Article:
Beneath An Obsidian Sky Premiere New Single
0 Comments on "Godsmack Premiere New Single 'You And I'"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.