Godsmack Premiere New Single "You And I" From Upcoming New Album "“Lighting Up The Sky"

Godsmack premiere their new advance track “You And I” streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you below. It’s the second single to arrive from their upcoming eighth studio full-length “Lighting Up The Sky”, which will be out on February 24th via BMG.

Explains vocalist/guitarist Sully Erna:

“I like when a record takes you on a journey from front to back. I realized there’s a whole story here about one man’s journey, the ups, and downs. I believe it’s a story everyone will connect to, on a human level, because we’ve all gone through things in life.”

“Lighting Up The Sky” track-list:

01 – “You And I”

02 – “Red White & Blue”

03 – “Surrender”

04 – “What About Me”

05 – “Truth”

06 – “Hell’s Not Dead”

07 – “Soul On Fire”

08 – “Let’s Go”

09 – “Best Of Times”

10 – “Growing Old”

11 – “Lighting Up The Sky”