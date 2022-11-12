"some music was meant to stay underground..."

Godsmack Premiere New Single "You And I" From Upcoming New Album "“Lighting Up The Sky"

posted Nov 12, 2022 at 3:32 AM by LugalKiEn.  (0 Comments)

Godsmack premiere their new advance track “You And I” streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you below. It’s the second single to arrive from their upcoming eighth studio full-length “Lighting Up The Sky”, which will be out on February 24th via BMG.

Explains vocalist/guitarist Sully Erna:

“I like when a record takes you on a journey from front to back. I realized there’s a whole story here about one man’s journey, the ups, and downs. I believe it’s a story everyone will connect to, on a human level, because we’ve all gone through things in life.”

“Lighting Up The Sky” track-list:

01 – “You And I”
02 – “Red White & Blue”
03 – “Surrender”
04 – “What About Me”
05 – “Truth”
06 – “Hell’s Not Dead”
07 – “Soul On Fire”
08 – “Let’s Go”
09 – “Best Of Times”
10 – “Growing Old”
11 – “Lighting Up The Sky”

