200 Stab Wounds Premiere New Single “Masters Of Morbidity” - Sign w/ Metal Blade Records

Cleveland-based death metal quartet 200 Stab Wounds premiere a new single named “Masters Of Morbidity“, which was produced by Mark Lewis (The Black Dahlia Murder, Cannibal Corpse). The track marks also their first new material for their new label home Metal Blade Records.

Check out now "Masters Of Morbidity" streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below.

“200 Stab Wounds is proud to announce we’ve joined forces with Metal Blade Records. The label’s legacy speaks for itself, so all we can say is we are very excited to leave our mark in the catalog!”

“‘Masters Of Morbidity‘ marks a whole new level for us as a band. Having fun writing and being open to incorporating some different things into our music that maybe we wouldn’t have done a year or 2 ago. We’re very happy with what we’ve put together and can’t wait to get more out to the masses. See you on the road!”

The band are currently out on a co-headlining tour with Undeath. Enforced and Phobophilic join them as support acts on the below booked dates:

11/12 Philadelphia, PA – First Unitarian Church

11/13 Brooklyn, NY – St Vitus

11/15 Baltimore, MD – OTTOBAR

11/16 Chapel Hill, NC – Local 506

11/17 Atlanta, GA – Masquerade

11/18 Orlando, FL – Wills Pub

11/19 Miami, FL – Gramps

11/20 Tampa, FL – The Orpheum (Inside)

11/22 Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall

11/23 Austin, TX – Spider Ballroom

11/25 Dallas, TX – Cheap Steaks

11/26 Lubbock, TX – Jake’s

11/28 Mesa, AZ – Nile Underground

11/29 Tucson, AZ – THE ROCK

11/30 Las Vegas, NV – American Legion Post 8

12/02 Santa Ana, CA – Constellation Room

12/04 Los Angeles, CA – The Belasco

12/05 Sacramento, CA – Goldfields Trading Co

12/07 Portland, OR – Dante’s

12/08 Seattle, WA – El Corazon

12/10 Salt Lake City, UT – Kilby Court

12/11 Denver, CO – HQ

12/12 Kansas City, MO – The Rino

12/13 Lincoln, NE – The Royal Grove

12/14 Minneapolis, MN – Turf Club

12/15 Chicago, IL – Reggie’s

12/16 Lakewood, OH – The Foundry

12/17 Toronto, ON – Velvet Underground

12/18 Rochester, NY – Photo City Music Hall