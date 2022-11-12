Headline News
200 Stab Wounds Premiere New Single “Masters Of Morbidity” - Sign w/ Metal Blade Records
Cleveland-based death metal quartet 200 Stab Wounds premiere a new single named “Masters Of Morbidity“, which was produced by Mark Lewis (The Black Dahlia Murder, Cannibal Corpse). The track marks also their first new material for their new label home Metal Blade Records.
Check out now "Masters Of Morbidity" streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below.
“200 Stab Wounds is proud to announce we’ve joined forces with Metal Blade Records. The label’s legacy speaks for itself, so all we can say is we are very excited to leave our mark in the catalog!”
“‘Masters Of Morbidity‘ marks a whole new level for us as a band. Having fun writing and being open to incorporating some different things into our music that maybe we wouldn’t have done a year or 2 ago. We’re very happy with what we’ve put together and can’t wait to get more out to the masses. See you on the road!”
The band are currently out on a co-headlining tour with Undeath. Enforced and Phobophilic join them as support acts on the below booked dates:
11/12 Philadelphia, PA – First Unitarian Church
11/13 Brooklyn, NY – St Vitus
11/15 Baltimore, MD – OTTOBAR
11/16 Chapel Hill, NC – Local 506
11/17 Atlanta, GA – Masquerade
11/18 Orlando, FL – Wills Pub
11/19 Miami, FL – Gramps
11/20 Tampa, FL – The Orpheum (Inside)
11/22 Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall
11/23 Austin, TX – Spider Ballroom
11/25 Dallas, TX – Cheap Steaks
11/26 Lubbock, TX – Jake’s
11/28 Mesa, AZ – Nile Underground
11/29 Tucson, AZ – THE ROCK
11/30 Las Vegas, NV – American Legion Post 8
12/02 Santa Ana, CA – Constellation Room
12/04 Los Angeles, CA – The Belasco
12/05 Sacramento, CA – Goldfields Trading Co
12/07 Portland, OR – Dante’s
12/08 Seattle, WA – El Corazon
12/10 Salt Lake City, UT – Kilby Court
12/11 Denver, CO – HQ
12/12 Kansas City, MO – The Rino
12/13 Lincoln, NE – The Royal Grove
12/14 Minneapolis, MN – Turf Club
12/15 Chicago, IL – Reggie’s
12/16 Lakewood, OH – The Foundry
12/17 Toronto, ON – Velvet Underground
12/18 Rochester, NY – Photo City Music Hall
