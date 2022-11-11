Nightmare Announced For 70000 Tons Of Metal 2023

Band Photo: Nightwish (?)

French power metal veterans Nightmare has been announced as the latest addition to the 70000 Tons Of Metal 2023 lineup. The eleventh edition of the cruise will set sail from Miami on January 30th and will head to Bimini, Bahamas before returning to Florida on February 3rd.

The lineup is now as follows:

Fallujah

Insomnium

Kamelot

Korpiklaani

Kreator

Mänegarm

Nightwish

Novembre

Obscura

Oceans Of Slumber

Rotting Christ

Uli Jon Roth

Warbringer