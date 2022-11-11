Epica Debuts "Sirens - Of Blood And Water" Music Video Featuring Myrkur And Charlotte Wessels

Today, symphonic metal titans Epica finally unleash "The Alchemy Project," a unique collaboration featuring 13 bands and musicians who co-wrote and performed the 7 new tracks with them.

For this special occasion, Epica present another true gem from the release, in form of a music video for a hauntingly dark track with a majestic chorus: "Sirens - Of Blood And Water" was co-written and performed with melodic metal queen Charlotte Wessels and folk/black metal pioneer Myrkur, and together with Simone Simons, these 3 leading ladies of heavy music form the most spectacular trinity of this autumn.

"Charlotte and I go back many years, but we never really worked on music together. Since she started releasing her solo songs, I became an admirer of her work and reached out to her to create a song for 'The Alchemy Project'." Simone Simons remembers. "That collaboration resulted in the beautiful haunting song, 'Sirens - Of Blood And Water'. We both have a fascination for mermaids, the fairytale from H.C. Andersen and wanted to write a song from the perspective of the sisters of the little mermaid. I loved how our creative minds flowed into the song and having Myrkur, who happens to be Danish just like the author of the story, add her unique voice to the song was the perfect match that we needed to complete the story."

If this ain't the best possible way to conclude their 20 Year Anniversary Celebrations, then we don't know what it is. Get lured into the deep waters and watch "Sirens - Of Blood And Water" directed by Patric Ullaeus below.