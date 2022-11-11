Dun Ringill Signs With The Sign Records; New Albums "Where The Old Gods Play Acts 1 And 2" Due For 2023 And 2024 Releases

The Sign Records are happy to announce that Dun Ringill has joined the label for the release of their upcoming, double concept album "Where the Old Gods Play Act 1 & 2." Formed in 2017 by current and former members of various groups including The Order of Israfel and Doomdogs, this Swedish six piece have developed their very own sound, where Nordic folk, doom and progressive metal meet mystical, storytelling lyrics. Dun Ringill’s double concept album will be released as two separate albums during 2023 and 2024 respectively, and the first single ”Awakening” is available on all streaming platforms from the November 11, 2022

Dun Ringill on "Awakening":

This opening song from the our album starts off with the sound of the waves breaking against the shore with distant bagpipes being heard, before the heavy folky-doom takes the listener on a menacing dance between light and darkness . The bruised and scarred Lucia (main caracter of this concept album), has just woken up on the sea-shore to start her unpredictable journey…

The storyline is set in 1904 on the Isle of Skye in Scotland where Lucia, with low self-esteem from her troubled past, meets a local church group which is led by a strong, charismatic and manipulative individual.

The music of the album carefully reflects the main story which unfolds. Behind the dramatic backdrop of the Scottish highlands, we follow Lucia’s dark inner journey which will form her personality and mind, leading to her Awakening.