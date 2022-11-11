Bonecarver Shares New Music Video "The Reckoning"

Brutal death metallers Bonecarver has celebrated the release of their new album, "Carnage Funeral," out today via Unique Leader Records, with the release of their blistering new single "The Reckoning." You can check it out below.

Bonecarver commented on the new single: "Inspired by the film of Robert Eggers “The Northman”, 'The Reckoning' is a story that talks about the feelings surrounding the wrath that we fill when we pursue vengeance. Apart from horror and gore movies, we also love superhero movies so we thought that the video for 'The Reckoning' is the perfect mix, as well as being the song with the most crushing riff on the album."

Continuing on about their album release: "Our new album Carnage Funeral is here! We want to thank all the people who have supported us since our name was Cannibal Grandpa until today's release. From our family and friends to the people who have been listening to us all this time around the world. We do exactly what we like and we do it for you, so we hope you enjoy it as much as we do. Don't forget to add us to your playlists and spread the word!"