Jade Premiere New Single "Dragged Fears & Drowned Bones" From Upcoming New Album "The Pacification of Death"
Atmospheric death metal trio Jade premiere their new single "Dragged Fears & Drowned Bones" taken from their upcoming new album "The Pacification of Death", due out on November 25th, 2022 via Pulverised Records.
Explain the band:
“While the album title calls a metaphor of a hidden fate to be pacified, mostly through rituals and spiritual journeys, the second single here premiered deals with one of the most unique natural scenes to develop the pacification. From all those fears, Mayan people considered the natural pools called Cenotes, portals to enter the underworld, and so, mortuary deposits, receptacles for offerings and also, for human / animal sacrifices.
This is the second track of the album, and probably the most balanced in terms of showing the different faces of Jade's music all together. The music heaviness is magnified with a way more epic approach in terms of arrangements, but definitely loyal to the mix of brutal, dense and dynamic spirit we aim Jade's music to transmit."
