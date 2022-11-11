Djevel Premiere New Song "I Daudens Dimme Natt" From Upcoming New Album "Naa skrider natten sort"

Norwegian black metal trio Djevel premiere a new song by the name of “I Daudens Dimme Natt”, taken from their upcoming new album "Naa skrider natten sort", which will be out in stores November 23rd, 2022.

Check out now "I Daudens Dimme Natt" streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below.