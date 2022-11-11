Djevel Premiere New Song "I Daudens Dimme Natt" From Upcoming New Album "Naa skrider natten sort"
Norwegian black metal trio Djevel premiere a new song by the name of “I Daudens Dimme Natt”, taken from their upcoming new album "Naa skrider natten sort", which will be out in stores November 23rd, 2022.
Check out now "I Daudens Dimme Natt" streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
0 Comments on "Djevel Premiere New Song 'I Daudens Dimme Natt'"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.