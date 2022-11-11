Lionheart Premiere New Song & Music Video “Hell On Earth“
Band Photo: Hatebreed (?)
Hardcore veterans Lionheart premiere a new single and music video titled “Hell On Earth“. It is off their upcoming album “Welcome To The West Coast III“ due out out on December 09th through Fast Break! Records.
Body Count frontman Ice-T, E.Town Concrete singer Anthony Martini as well as Hatebreed vocalist Jamey Jasta guest on the new effort.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Teeth Premiere New Single & Music Video
- Next Article:
Djevel Premiere New Song "I Daudens Dimme Natt"
0 Comments on "Lionheart Premiere New Song & Music Video"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.