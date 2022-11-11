Lionheart Premiere New Song & Music Video “Hell On Earth“

Hardcore veterans Lionheart premiere a new single and music video titled “Hell On Earth“. It is off their upcoming album “Welcome To The West Coast III“ due out out on December 09th through Fast Break! Records.

Body Count frontman Ice-T, E.Town Concrete singer Anthony Martini as well as Hatebreed vocalist Jamey Jasta guest on the new effort.



