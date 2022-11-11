Teeth Premiere New Single & Music Video “EyesHornsMouth”
Canadian metal outfit Teeth return with a new single and official music video by the name of “EyesHornsMouth“. The track marks their first new music for their new label home Nuclear Blast Records.
Explain the band:
“‘EyesHornsMouth‘ is a song that encapsulates spiraling out of control – tapping into your darkest judgments and inhibitions. It takes you for a ride and drags you down the rabbit hole of questionable places in your mind.
‘When I fucking die, don’t bury me take me home.’
Home is hell.
EHM is the devil’s advocate that resides on your shoulder, or in this case, both shoulders. It combines everything that is TEETH while leaning even further into our violent, uncomfortable, disgusting roots, so naturally we felt it’d be the perfect first single via Nuclear Blast.”
