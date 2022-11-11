Hammerhedd Premiere New Single “Fruition”

Band Photo: In Flames (?)

Hammerhedd premiere another single titled “Fruition“ streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below.

Cooment Hammerhedd who are fresh off of touring with In Flames, Upon A Burning Body and Darkest Hour:

“We’re excited to share our newest single with the metal masses! It’s dark, prodding, and heavy as hell! We hope you enjoy the new sonic landscapes we explore in ‘Fruition‘.”