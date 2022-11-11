Hammerhedd Premiere New Single “Fruition”
Hammerhedd premiere another single titled “Fruition“ streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below.
Cooment Hammerhedd who are fresh off of touring with In Flames, Upon A Burning Body and Darkest Hour:
“We’re excited to share our newest single with the metal masses! It’s dark, prodding, and heavy as hell! We hope you enjoy the new sonic landscapes we explore in ‘Fruition‘.”
