Sacred Reich And Vio-Lence Announces Australian Tour Dates
Hardline Media has announced that after 29 years, Arizona thrash masters Sacred Reich will head back to Australia for a March 2023 tour with reactivated thrashers Vio-lence. This will be Vio-lence’s first time on Aussie shores.
The tour dates are as follows:
March 7 – Canberra – The Basement
March 8 – Sydney – Manning
March 9 – Adelaide – Enigma
March 10 – Brisbane – The Zoo
March 11 – Melbourne – Max Watts
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
0 Comments on "Sacred Reich And Vio-Lence To Tour Australia"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.