Sacred Reich And Vio-Lence Announces Australian Tour Dates

posted Nov 10, 2022 at 6:30 PM by Diamond Oz.  (0 Comments)

Hardline Media has announced that after 29 years, Arizona thrash masters Sacred Reich will head back to Australia for a March 2023 tour with reactivated thrashers Vio-lence. This will be Vio-lence’s first time on Aussie shores.

The tour dates are as follows:

March 7 – Canberra – The Basement
March 8 – Sydney – Manning
March 9 – Adelaide – Enigma
March 10 – Brisbane – The Zoo
March 11 – Melbourne – Max Watts

