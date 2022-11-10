Sacred Reich And Vio-Lence Announces Australian Tour Dates

Hardline Media has announced that after 29 years, Arizona thrash masters Sacred Reich will head back to Australia for a March 2023 tour with reactivated thrashers Vio-lence. This will be Vio-lence’s first time on Aussie shores.

The tour dates are as follows:

March 7 – Canberra – The Basement

March 8 – Sydney – Manning

March 9 – Adelaide – Enigma

March 10 – Brisbane – The Zoo

March 11 – Melbourne – Max Watts