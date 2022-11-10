Deathstars Cancels European Tour Dates Due To Scheduling Conflicts

Swedish industrial cult act Deathstars have announced with great regret, that they have to cancel their European dates, which were scheduled for January-March 2023.

You can read the band's statement here:

"Due to conflicting schedules we are forced to cancel the European tour dates in Jan-March 2023. This is due to a delayed album release, caused by earlier delays in the album production. The tour was originally booked for 2020, but due to the pandemic it was postponed time after time again. We’re now finally approaching the start of the next chapter, but the old unfortunately does not quite fit with the new. We are deeply sorry for the inconvenience this causes. All tickets will be refunded.

"We will return to the European continent as soon as we have the new album out and can present you with the very best Deathstars show. In the end this was a decision made because we want to give you our best and at the moment that is not possible. We have all waited this long, and it’s no time for compromise. You only deserve the very best. Please bear with us. We will be back shortly with more news. We love you all!"