British Lion Announces January UK Tour Dates With Coney Hatch

British Lion, the project formed by Iron Maiden founder Steve Harris, has announced a string of headline shows in the United Kingdom for this upcoming January.

Special Guests at all shows will be Coney Hatch from Canada – the band’s first ever UK tour (aside from a couple of one-off shows at Nottingham Firefest in 2011 and 2014) and featuring three members of the original 1980’s line-up: bass player & vocalist Andy Curran, lead vocalist & guitarist Carl Dixon and drummer Dave Ketchum, along with guitarist Sean Kelly who joined the band in 2018. Additional support on the tour comes from Airforce.

Steve Harris comments:

"We’re excited to be touring the UK again especially as we’ll be visiting many places we’ve not had a chance to play before. It’s fantastic that we’ve got long-time friends Coney Hatch coming over from Canada to join us. We had great fun when they were our special guests on the British Lion Canadian shows in 2018. And we’re happy to have our old mates Airforce back out on the road with us too. Everyone is really looking forward to this tour and we can’t wait to see everyone."

The tour dates are as follows:

January 6 - Queens Hall - Nuneaton, UK

January 7 - Leadmill - Sheffield, UK

January 8 - The Garage - Glasgow, UK

January 10 - Brickyard - Carlisle, UK

January 11 - Parish - Huddersfield, UK

January 13 - Sin City - Swansea, UK

January 14 - Chinnerys - Southend, UK

January 15 - Concorde 2 - Brighton, UK

January 17 - The Booking Hall - Dover, UK

January 18 - Islington Assembly Hall - London, UK

January 19 - Epic Studios - Norwich, UK