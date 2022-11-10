Féleth Streaming New Album "Divine Blight"

Féleth, from northern Norway, is now streaming their second album "Divine Blight," which they see as a solid step up from 2020’s "Depravity." They take on real-life events and put them to provocative music best described as melodic death metal with a healthy dose of technical death metal added in. The lyrical themes are often inspired by things that vocalist Espen Dagenborg finds massively wrong such as politicians waging war, being greedy, and also how humans can be extremely hateful against others. Then again there are also songs that are somewhat purely fictional, mostly showcasing his lyrical style.

As Féleth was the continuation of a former thrash metal band, IronBound, it’s natural to say that they started out as a thrash death band. As the then-young boys started to discover the joys of death metal the sound evolved more toward that. Along with the newfound joy came the struggle, for death metal wasn’t easy to play. After finally mastering the ways of death metal and having released "Depravity" disaster struck. The now not-so-young boys had developed a taste for technical death metal and big hooks. When the time came to work on "Divine Blight" they already had a handful of finished songs to choose from, each one a work of art - melodic, technical, brutal art. The band comments:

"After getting signed with our new label “Rob Mules Records” and playing some pretty sick gigs at both Buktafestivalen and Tons of Rock, we’re super stoked to release our new album 'Divine Blight.' It was a long and tedious process of selecting, practicing, and recording, but the result will speak for itself. Our best album thus far. It’s a collection of stories based on the dystopian path humanity is set on. We felt that throughout this new journey of an album we’ve refined our songwriting and successfully achieved a style that’s not only ass-whoppingly brutal, but also more complex emotionally and lyrically. It is clear that we’ve got multiple influences and styles throughout the album which all contribute to a massive sonic package. It’s definitely a death metal album with some subtle takes on some of its many subgenres. Two and half years after our debut “Depravity” we’re ready to present 'Divine Blight'."

The album was mixed and mastered by Christian Donaldson (Cryptopsy) and the album artwork was done by Kahinienn Graphix. The Northern Norwegian technical death rock is recommended for fans of Fit For An Autopsy, Inferi, and Soreption.

The album "Divine Blight" comes out on November 11, 2022, and can be heard in full before its official release on Metal-Rules here.