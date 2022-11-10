At The Gates Releases Special Videos Of "The Burning Darkness" And "The Scar" From Roadburn Festival

Having performed their first live show with returning founding member and guitarist Anders Björler this past weekend at UK’s Damnation Festival, Swedish melodic death metal pioneers At The Gates will continue to promote their acclaimed latest studio album "The Nightmare Of Being" with a comprehensive tour across Europe alongside In Flames, Imminence and Orbit Culture starting later this week.

In order to accentuate the beginning of this massive tour, At The Gates are launching two very special video clips for the tracks, available below.

Originally featured on the bonus disc edition of "The Nightmare Of Being," these two deep cuts from the early At The Gates years were performed live in Tilburg, The Netherlands at Roadburn Festival in 2019 and the band’s longtime videography partner Costin Chioreanu / Twilight 13 Media created both an atmospheric performance clip for "The Burning Darkness (Live at Roadburn)" as well as an outstanding abstract clip for "The Scar (Live at Roadburn)."

Tomas Lindberg Redant added the following comment about the upcoming tour with In Flames:

"We are very excited about finally being able to play in front of our European fans in support of our latest album The Nightmare Of Being. This time we will hit the road with our long-time friends IN FLAMES. It’s such a weird fact that we have actually never toured together, although we are from the same town! So this will be a great opportunity to experience 'The Gothenburg sound,' and it is awesome to be part of such a strong package. We can't wait to get out there again!"