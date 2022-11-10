Nanowar Of Steel Debuts New Music Video "Armpits Of The Immortals" Featuring Ross The Boss

Nanowar Of Steel has proven themselves to be the masters of comedic and parody-infused metal! After numerous shows this year at Europe’s biggest festivals like Hellfest and Summer Breeze, the legendary Italian parody metallers successfully close the festival season with their brand-new single "Armpits Of Immortals," out now via Napalm Records! Once again, the band presents comedic writing as they describe the pleasant smell of armpits being lifted to the air. Joining the quintet is former Manowar guitarist Ross "The Boss" Friedman, playing some amazing riffs.

The heavy metal hymn, "Armpits Of Immortals," will shake you to the core with energetic riffs and powerful chants. Nanowar Of Steel gives audiences a really good time and the festival season is already sorely missed by the band and their fans alike. The video, produced by Valerio Fea and Beaver Prod, catches the incredible feeling of rocking out with the Italian band.

Nanowar Of Steel on "Armpits Of Immortals":

"This song is a celebration of the coming back of the festival season, not because we like to play live but because we like smelling other people's strong body odor!"