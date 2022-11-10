Obituary To Release New Album "Dying Of Everything" In January; First Single "The Wrong Time" Streaming Now

Band Photo: Obituary (?)

Legendary Florida death metal icons Obituary return with their highly anticipated new album, "Dying Of Everything," out 13th January via Relapse Records. They have also unveiled the first single / video from the record, "The Wrong Time," which you can check out below.

Obituary comment: "We couldn’t be more excited to FINALLY get this new album out and into the hands of the fans! We chose 'The Wrong Time' for the first single as it is a true depiction of the sound, style and feel we went for in the studio and is a great taste of what you can expect from Dying of Everything."

Obituary begins their North America Great Heathen Tour with Amon Amarth, Carcass & Cattle Decapitation this week then return to Europe in January/February 2023 with Trivium & Heaven Shall Burn. They conclude their European run with a one-off headline show in London at The Electric Ballroom on 23rd February.

"Dying Of Everything" destroys in the time-honoured tradition of early Obituary classics Slowly We Rot and Cause of Death while maintaining the killer studio sound that the band has been perfecting in their own studio since 2007’s monstrous "Xecutioner’s Return."

Track listing:

1. Barely Alive

2. The Wrong Time

3. Without a Conscience

4. War

5. Dying of Everything

6. My Will To Live

7. By the Dawn

8. Weaponize the Hate

9. Torn Apart

10. Be Warned