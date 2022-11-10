Melechesh Confirmed For 70000 Tons Of Metal 2023

Band Photo: Nightwish (?)

Jerusalem founded black metal veterans Melechesh has been announced as the latest addition to the lineup of 70000 Tons Of Metal 2023. The cruise will set sail from Miami on January 30th and make a stop in Bimini, Bahamas before returning to Florida on February 3rd.

The lineup is now as follows:

Fallujah

Insomnium

Kamelot

Korpiklaani

Kreator

Mänegarm

Nightwish

Novembre

Obscura

Oceans Of Slumber

Rotting Christ

Uli Jon Roth

Warbringer