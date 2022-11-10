Coprolalia Premiere New Single "F*cking In The Name Of Bundy" From Upcoming New Album "Offensive Brutality"
US slamming brutal death metal outfit Coprolalia premiere a new song entitled “F*cking In The Name Of Bundy”, taken from their upcoming new album "Offensive Brutality", which will be out in stores December 13, 2022 via Vile Tapes Records.
Check out now "F*cking In The Name Of Bundy" streaming via YouTube for you now below.
