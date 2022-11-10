Dødsengel Premiere New Single "In the Heart of the World" From Upcoming New Album "Bab Al On"
Norwegian black metal band Dødsengel premiere a new song entitled “In the Heart of the World”, taken from their upcoming new album "Bab Al On", which will be out in stores December 16th through Debemur Morti Productions.
Check out now "In the Heart of the World" streaming via YouTube for you now below.
We've included another track from the record named "Ad Babalonis Amorem Do Dedico Omnia Nihilo" that has premiered past month via Spotify below:
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Brand Of Sacrifice Premiere New Music Video
- Next Article:
Coprolalia Premiere New Single
0 Comments on "Dødsengel Premiere New Single"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.