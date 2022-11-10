Dødsengel Premiere New Single "In the Heart of the World" From Upcoming New Album "Bab Al On"

Norwegian black metal band Dødsengel premiere a new song entitled “In the Heart of the World”, taken from their upcoming new album "Bab Al On", which will be out in stores December 16th through Debemur Morti Productions.

Check out now "In the Heart of the World" streaming via YouTube for you now below.





We've included another track from the record named "Ad Babalonis Amorem Do Dedico Omnia Nihilo" that has premiered past month via Spotify below: