Brand Of Sacrifice Premiere New Single & Music Video “Exodus”
Toronto-based deathcore outfit Brand Of Sacrifice premiere a new single and official music video by the name of “Exodus“ streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below.
Explains frontman Kyle Anderson:
“We’re so excited to unveil the next chapter of Brand Of Sacrifice! ‘Exodus‘ examines the darkest aspects of what we as humans are capable of, coming from the standpoint of a fearless leader.
From the eyes of his brother and comrade, we witness an ability to survive and push forward when what he loves most is stolen right before his eyes by the one he looked up to and relied on. Trust can be earned, respect can be dished out, and loyalty is demonstrated. Betraying any of those, loses you the three.”
You can catch the band live with We Came As Romans and ERRA on the below 2023 run:
01/19 Pittsburgh PA – Mr Smalls
01/20 Philadelphia PA – TLA
01/21 Worcester MA – The Palladium
01/22 New York NY – Irving Plaza
01/24 Baltimore MD – Baltimore Soundstage
01/25 Richmond VA – Canal Club
01/26 Charlotte NC – The Underground
01/27 Atlanta GA – The Masquerade
01/28 Orlando FL – House of Blues
01/30 Houston TX – White Oak Music Hall
01/31 Austin TX – Empire
02/01 Dallas TX – House of Blues
02/03 Phoenix AZ – The Nile
02/04 Anaheim CA – House of Blues
02/05 Sacramento CA – Ace of Spades
02/07 Portland OR – Hawthorne Theatre
02/08 Seattle WA – The Crocodile
02/10 Salt Lake City UT – The Complex
02/11 Denver CO – Summit Music Hall
02/13 Lawrence KS – Granada
02/14 Minneapolis MN – Varsity Theater
02/15 Chicago IL – House of Blues
02/17 Columbus OH – The King of Clubs
02/18 Detroit MI – St. Andrew’s Hall
