Brand Of Sacrifice Premiere New Single & Music Video “Exodus”

Toronto-based deathcore outfit Brand Of Sacrifice premiere a new single and official music video by the name of “Exodus“ streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below.

Explains frontman Kyle Anderson:

“We’re so excited to unveil the next chapter of Brand Of Sacrifice! ‘Exodus‘ examines the darkest aspects of what we as humans are capable of, coming from the standpoint of a fearless leader.

From the eyes of his brother and comrade, we witness an ability to survive and push forward when what he loves most is stolen right before his eyes by the one he looked up to and relied on. Trust can be earned, respect can be dished out, and loyalty is demonstrated. Betraying any of those, loses you the three.”

You can catch the band live with We Came As Romans and ERRA on the below 2023 run:

01/19 Pittsburgh PA – Mr Smalls

01/20 Philadelphia PA – TLA

01/21 Worcester MA – The Palladium

01/22 New York NY – Irving Plaza

01/24 Baltimore MD – Baltimore Soundstage

01/25 Richmond VA – Canal Club

01/26 Charlotte NC – The Underground

01/27 Atlanta GA – The Masquerade

01/28 Orlando FL – House of Blues

01/30 Houston TX – White Oak Music Hall

01/31 Austin TX – Empire

02/01 Dallas TX – House of Blues

02/03 Phoenix AZ – The Nile

02/04 Anaheim CA – House of Blues

02/05 Sacramento CA – Ace of Spades

02/07 Portland OR – Hawthorne Theatre

02/08 Seattle WA – The Crocodile

02/10 Salt Lake City UT – The Complex

02/11 Denver CO – Summit Music Hall

02/13 Lawrence KS – Granada

02/14 Minneapolis MN – Varsity Theater

02/15 Chicago IL – House of Blues

02/17 Columbus OH – The King of Clubs

02/18 Detroit MI – St. Andrew’s Hall