All Out War Premiere New Single “Wrath/Plague” From Forthcoming Album “Celestial Rot”
All Out War will release their new studio full-length “Celestial Rot” on February 03rd, 2023 through Translation Loss Records. A first single from it named “Wrath/Plague“ has premiered online and is streaming via Spotify for you now below.
Tells frontman Mike Score:
“As the rising tide of contempt and wrath consumes the masses the flames of discontent shall wash away all human social constructs. Nothing will remain and all these man made Gods and institutions will burn with us.”
“Celestial Rot” track-list:
01 – “Snake Legion”
02 – “Glorious Devastation”
03 – “Wrath/Plague”
04 – “Hideous Disdain”
05 – “The End Is Always Near”
06 – “Caustic Abomination”
07 – “Revel In Misery”
08 – “Celestial Rot”
09 – “Weaving Oblivion”
10 – “Shroud Of Heaven”
