Freya (Earth Crisis) Premiere New Single “Thousand Yard Stare” - Terror Frontman Scott Vogel Guests

Freya - the hardcore outfit led by Karl Buechner of hardcore legends Earth Crisis - return with a new single named “Thousand Yard Stare“, off their new album “Fight As One” via Upstate Records. Terror's frontman Scott Vogel guests on this particular track.

Hatebreed's frontman Jamey Jasta and Madball vocalist Freddie Cricien will lend their voices on the new album as well on two other tracks.

Comments Buechner:

“The only war worth fighting is humanity’s war of liberation against the oppressive 1%…”