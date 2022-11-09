Mask Of Prospero Shares New Single "Amal"
Mask Of Prospero has released a new single, "Amal," featuring Sofia Sarri, the second from their upcoming album. You can check it out below.
The Greek progressive metalcore band Mask of Prospero was built based on love for the human and the earthly element of life, for the feelings that spring from music, but also for the music that springs from this feeling. The character of a band, after all, is not formed only by the externalization of ideas, but mostly through an internal struggle to construct a unique identity.
The song is taken from Mask of Prospero’s up-coming album, "Hiraeth" that will be released January 26th.
