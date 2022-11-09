"some music was meant to stay underground..."

70000 Tons of Metal - The World's Biggest Heavy Metal Cruise

Oceans Of Slumber Confirmed For 70000 Tons Of Metal 2023

posted Nov 9, 2022 at 5:59 PM by Diamond Oz.  (0 Comments)

Texan Gothic/doom metal outfit Oceans Of Slumber has been announced as the latest addition to the lineup for 70000 Tons Of Metal 2023. The voyage will take place from January 30th - February 3rd, sailing out of Miami, Florida and making a stop in The Bahamas before returning to the States.

The lineup is now as follows:

Fallujah
Insomnium
Kamelot
Korpiklaani
Kreator
Mänegarm
Nightwish
Novembre
Obscura
Oceans Of Slumber
Rotting Christ
Uli Jon Roth
Warbringer

