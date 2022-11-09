Oceans Of Slumber Confirmed For 70000 Tons Of Metal 2023
Texan Gothic/doom metal outfit Oceans Of Slumber has been announced as the latest addition to the lineup for 70000 Tons Of Metal 2023. The voyage will take place from January 30th - February 3rd, sailing out of Miami, Florida and making a stop in The Bahamas before returning to the States.
The lineup is now as follows:
Fallujah
Insomnium
Kamelot
Korpiklaani
Kreator
Mänegarm
Nightwish
Novembre
Obscura
Oceans Of Slumber
Rotting Christ
Uli Jon Roth
Warbringer
