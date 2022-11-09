Ravenous Posts New Music Video "Claw Is The Law" Online

Canadian power metal Ravenous is celebrating the one-year anniversary of their highly praised 2021 album "Hubris" with a new music video for their track "Claw Is The Law" that features guest vocals, accordion, and mandolin from members of The Dread Crew of Oddwood.

The video idea came from Wolfbeard O’Brady (Reece Miller - The Dread Crew of Oddwood, Frontman) and was fully edited/animated by him in celebration of the 1 year anniversary of Ravenous’ sophomore album "Hubris" and the 30-year anniversary of the Mortal Kombat video game.

"I’ve always wanted to do a fighting game music video, and I felt like this collaboration was a perfect opportunity to rep the over-the-top everything that is ‘Claw Is The Law’." comments The Dread Crew of Oddwood's Wolfbeard O’Brady.

The music video for "Claw Is The Law" can be seen below.