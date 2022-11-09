Warkings Releases New Single "Hellfire" With Morgana Le Fay

Escaping the underworld once more, the mighty Warkings rejoin on the battlefield with an unforeseen new ally – none other than legendary sorceress Morgana Le Fay. The sister of Arthur and mistress of the lost has joined the ancient royalty to accompany them in all of their upcoming battles! So, beware for the fourth chapter of the Warkings saga, "Morgana," to be released on November 11, 2022 via Napalm Records!

With their third single "Hellfire", the evil sorceress raises her haunting voice shortly before the album release to reveal the toxic history of her love-hate relationship with King Arthur. Surrounded by slaves, the heroic king sits on his throne in the video. In the demonic depths, the Lady of Lost Souls meets her brother, who challenges her to battle. “Hellfire” will be unleashed on the biggest battlefield in the bands’ career at the upcoming tour with Powerwolf and Dragonforce!

The dark sorceress Morgana on "Hellfire":

"Walk with me in hell…let us become fire and conquer the underworld. I am reborn."

The mighty Crusader adds on the tour:

"Wolfsnächte are coming…join us on our holy European crusade. We will meet on the battlefield."