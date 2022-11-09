Nailed To Obscurity Unveils New Music Video "Clouded Frame"

Ahead of their European tour alongside Eluveitie, Amorphis and Dark Tranquillity German melodic death metallers Nailed To Obscurity have released a new single and video titled 'Clouded Frame'. A dark and sinister masterpiece, "Clouded Frame" combines the band’s signature growled vocals and lurching riffs with brooding melodies.

Raimund Ennenga:"Sometimes you struggle to get all the bits and pieces together to memorize a stroke of fate correctly, but you come to realize that certain details became unreachable. They stay hidden in the blind spot of your memory. You are standing in front of the 'Clouded Frame', but it’s just impossible to get a proper view of what’s inside.

"We took this idea as the central image of the song 'Clouded Frame' which - in our point of view - really captures this emotion with its eruptive moments as well as its mellow and very fragile chorus."