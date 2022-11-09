Headline News

Former Helix Guitarist Daniel Fawcett Found Murdered In London, Ontario Park

Daniel Fawcett, the guitarist of Canadian legends Helix from 2002-2004, has been found murdered in a London, Ontario park. He was reportedly found unresponsive on Sunday the 6th of November around 6:45am. Emergency crews began life saving measures but were unable to revive him. A message from Helix frontman Brian Vollmer reads:

"What a sad day... Dan Fawcett, who played guitar for Helix around 2000, was found murdered in a North London park. Dan was a sweet guy - always smiling - and a great guitar player as well. No details have been released yet, so there's little more I can say here. All I can say is that both Lynda and I are in shock. Stay tuned."

While there are very few other details available at the moment, police are treating the case as a homicide.

Read the full article at Global News.