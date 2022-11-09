Midnight and Night Demon To Play Mexico Metal Fest 2023
Black and Roll and thrash titans Midnight and Night Demon have are the latest additions to the 2023 Mexico Mexico Fest line-up. Mexico Metal Fest will take place on November 10 & 11, 2023 in Monterrey, Nuevo Leon, Mexico.
Festival passes are available now and you get get yours here!
