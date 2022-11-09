Insect Inside Premiere Full-Album Stream Of Brand New EP "Into Impending Apotheosis"

Slamming death metal outfit Insect Inside premiere the full-album stream of the band's brand new EP "Into Impending Apotheosis", which was released October 7th, 2022 via Gore House Productions.

Check out now "Into Impending Apotheosis" in its entirety streaming via YouTube for you now below.



