Dysgnostic (Defilementory) Premiere Pre-Release Full-Album Stream Of Upcoming New Album "Scar Echoes"

Danish death metal quartet Dysgnostic (Defilementory) premiere the pre-release full-album stream of the band's upcoming new album "Scar Echoes". The record is set for release on November 11th, 2022 via Transcending Obscurity on vinyl, CD, cassette and digitally.

Check out now "Scar Echoes" in its entirety below.

Explain the band:

“Humans are endlessly flawed. There is a persistent myth of us as rational actors that has perverted our self image and actions deeply. Our traumas and wounds shape us and our actions. We are epistemically trapped. We must see with human eyes, feel with human skin and think with human minds. We therefore, in the name Dysgnostic, paradoxically claim to know that knowledge is impossible. Our actions and thoughts are too distorted by an endless barrage of scar echoes.”



