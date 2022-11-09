Wormwitch Premiere New Single & Video "Exhumed From Flaming Stars"

Canadian blackened death metal quartet Wormwitch premiere a new stand-alone single andf visualizer clip named “Exhumed From Flaming Stars”, streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below.

Comments vocalist/bassist Robin Harris:

‘Exhumed From Flaming Stars‘ is an homage to the legacy of J.R.R. Tolkien, namely the tragic tale of Túrin Turambar and the fell sword Gurthang, the Iron of Death…”

Wormwitch is:

Colby Hink - Guitar, vocals

Robin Harris - Bass, synth, vocals

Izzy Langlais - Drums

Kyle Tavares - Guitar